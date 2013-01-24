Home
Azur Pro

Steam iron

GC4887/36
    Powerful perfection, every time

    Azur Pro steam iron enables you with powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container See all benefits

      Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

      • 3000 Watts
      • 50 g/min;230 g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
      • Safety auto off + anti-calc
      Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

      A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

      Large 2,5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

      A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

      Steam boost up to 230g

      Steam boost up to 230g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.5 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16*32*14 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        34,1*30*36 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1,75 kg

      • Easy to use

        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        20 %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        50 g/min
        Power
        3000 W
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Steam boost
        230 g
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Double active calc clean
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self clean

