FY3437/00
Original filter for 2in1 3000 Series
Original replacement filter for your 2in1 air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement filters for Philips 3000 Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3737. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.
The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.
The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.
HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria
The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.
Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.
General Specification
Performance
Weight and Dimensions
Replacement
