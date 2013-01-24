Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PowerGo

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8294/61
  • High suction power High suction power High suction power
    -{discount-value}

    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8294/61

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      High suction power

      2000W motor for great cleaning results

      • 2000 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      2000W motor for strong suction power

      2000W motor for strong suction power

      A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

      Re-usable dust bag

      Re-usable dust bag

      Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.

      Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

      Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

      Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.

      Large 3-liter capacity means longer using time

      The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs washing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        23  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Power control
        Rotary knob

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Black

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        Re-usable dust bag
        Dust capacity
        3  L
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • 2-in-1 brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220  mm
        Weight of product
        4.3  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products