CompactGo

Vacuum cleaner with bag

    CompactGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8291/02
    Powerful inside and compact on the outside

    The new Philips CompactGo vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. It is powerful,easy to to carry, maneuver and store . You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Variable power available without taking up space

      • 1400W
      Washable dust bag

      Washable dust bag

      The dust bag is washable and re-usable, so you don't have to worry about buying replacements.

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

      Small sized appliance for compact storage

      Small sized appliance for compact storage

      Thanks to its small size the appliance can easily be stored, saving valuable space.

      Small nozzle and Crevice tool

      Small nozzle and Crevice tool

      The small nozzle and the Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture and delicate surfaces.

      Test winning multi-nozzle for thorough & gentle cleaning

      Test winning multi-nozzle for thorough & gentle cleaning

      Superior cleaning on all floor types thanks to this consumer test winning multi-nozzle. Its wide air channel is designed for optimal airflow, providing effective cleaning even alongside walls. Its special double hinge ensures permanent contact with the floor for best cleaning results. Designed and produced in Germany by WesselWerk, this high quality nozzle has a metal soleplate with surrounding brushes that gently and thoroughly clean hard floors, crevices and carpets.

      1400 Watt power

      1400 Watt power

      Variable power settings

      The variable power setting allows you to select the level of suction depending on the type of surface being vacuumed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        &gt; 75% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        337X260X233 mm
        Weight of product
        4 kg

      • Usability

        Park or storage assist
        Vertical and horizontal
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Power control
        Yes
        Handgrip
        Ergonomic grip with air slider
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Tube type
        Fixed 2-piece metal tube
        Carrying handle
        Top
        Action radius
        6 m
        Cord length
        4 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        Sourcing Pad
        Dust capacity
        1.6 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Cherry red

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        240 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84 dB
        Vacuum (max)
        20 kPa
        Input power (max)
        1400 W
        Airflow (max)
        26.6 l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1000 W

