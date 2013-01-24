The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.
Washable foam filter for life-long performance.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
Small sized appliance for compact storage.
Dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. 1 button bottom lid operation makes cleaning easy for you.
This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.
Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.
