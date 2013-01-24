Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8082/61
    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result. See all benefits

      Compact vacuum cleaner

      • 1200W
      • 3 accessories
      Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

      Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.

      Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

      This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

      Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.

      Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

      You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

      Re-usable dust bag

      Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

      1200 Watt motor generating high suction power

      This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1200 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.

      Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

      Small sized appliance for compact storage

      Small sized appliance for compact storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.8 kg

      • Usability

        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube type
        Plastic 2-P tube
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Cord length
        4.5 m
        Action radius
        7 m

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Foam filter
        Dust capacity
        1.5 L
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Long bend tool

      • Design

        Color
        Fresh aqua

      • Performance

        Suction power (max)
        200 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1000 W
        Input power (max)
        1200 W

