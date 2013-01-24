Vacuums and mops in one stroke
The new Philips PowerPro Aqua is a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner which does wet cleaning too. It combines vacuuming and mopping to quickly clean daily messes. Easy click on/off mopping system to vacuum only, or vacuum and mop in one go! See all benefits
The PowerCyclone technology delivers powerful vacuum cleaning performance in one go. Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone and is accelerated further through the curved air pass to effectively separate dust from air.
The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning.
The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.
3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.
Without the cord, you are free to clean wherever you want on every type of floor.
Cordless cleaning with powerful 14.4 V Lithium Ion batteries for 30 min run time.The cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean different rooms without hassle.
The new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.
With the magnest on the water tank, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle
Vacuum all hard floors and carpets. Click on the water tank to mop all types of hard floors.
Washable foam filters for life-long performance to enhance extended usage.
High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.
