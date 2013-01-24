Removes visible dust and dirt.
Philips handheld vacuum cleaner makes daily cleaning fast and easy. It comes with rechargeable batteries for maximum mobility and the by-packed accessories allow you to clean delicate surfaces and reach the most difficult corners. See all benefits
The two stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape again. The first filter blocks most of the dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The NiMH batteries of the handheld vacuum cleaner guarantee long-lasting power over time, compared to other type of batteries that suffer from memory effect.
Thanks to its rechargeable batteries you will be able to clean everywhere without being bound to a power outlet.
The easy-release system of the dust container makes the disposal of dust and dirt hygienic, quick and easy.
The Philips handheld vacuum cleaner has a looped handle that ensures easy grip for maximum comfort during use.
With the crevice and brush tools, you will be able to really clean everywhere. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.
The advanced dust bin is large enough for you to do multiple cleaning runs without needing to empty it in between.
Lightweight to ensure maximum comfort and minimum effort during your cleaning sessions.
