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  • Easy, long term hair reduction Easy, long term hair reduction Easy, long term hair reduction

    Lumea Essential IPL - Hair removal device

    BRI863/60

    Easy, long term hair reduction

    Philips Lumea Essential works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day.

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    Lumea Essential IPL - Hair removal device

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    See all IPL

    Easy, long term hair reduction

    • For use on body and face
    • 10 minutes to treat lower legs
    • <gt/>200,000 lamp flashes + pouch
    • With SmartSkin sensor
    Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

    Adapted for safe use in the comfort of your own home

    Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Enjoy smooth skin every day

    Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

    Effortlessly effective

    Effortlessly effective

    Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

    Suitable for different hair and skin types

    Suitable for different hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. This product is also NOT suitable for dark skin.

    Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

    Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

    Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin ) and body parts including legs, arm pits, bikini area, belly and arms.

    Skin Tone Sensor

    Skin Tone Sensor

    For extra safety the integrated skin tone sensor measures the treated skin complexion at the beginning of each session and occasionally during the session. If it detects a skin tone that is too dark for this product it will automatically stop emitting pulses.

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Five adjustable light energy settings

    Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

    Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

    Slide and Flash mode for a more convenient application

    Main application mode enables sliding motion for a more convenient and continuous application.

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

    For ease and comfort of use

    Philips Lumea Essential detects your skin tone and advises you on the suitable light energy setting

    50% faster for shorter treatment time*

    Larger window with optimized design for faster treatment and better visibility*

    Gentle treatment

    Gentle on your skin.

    Storage pouch included

    This Philips Lumea Essential includes a pouch for easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Belly
      • Bikini
      • Armpits
      Face areas
      • Chin
      • Sideburns
      • Upper lip

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing
      Skin Tone sensor
      Detects your skin tone

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For easy motion application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on curvy areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Corded

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/> 200,000 flashes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Pouch
      Adapter
      • 12V / 550mA
      • 400V / 60W

    • Application time

      Lower leg
      5 min
      Armpit
      1 min
      Bikini line
      1 min
      Face areas
      1 min

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    Awards

    • versus SC1981, SC1982, SC1983 and SC1984
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