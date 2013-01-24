Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

StraightCare Essential

ThermoProtect straightener

BHS376/03
1 Awards
  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control Smooth and shiny hair with care and control Smooth and shiny hair with care and control
    -{discount-value}

    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

    BHS376/03
    1 Awards

    Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

    Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

    Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

    Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straighteners

      Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Keratin-infused plates
      • 6 temperature settings
      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

      6 temperature settings for better control

      6 temperature settings for better control

      Variable temperature settings for better control. Lower temperatures for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperatures for long lasting results.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      The styler has an automatic shut-off function for safe usage. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

      Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

      Choose between temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Styling temperature
        160°C - 230°C
        Type of temperature control
        Turning rheostat
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Long plates
        28X100mm
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Features

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes
        Ready to use light
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards