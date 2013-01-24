Home
    Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight and curly hair to updos and more, create more than 10 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide. See all benefits

      10+ looks with style guide

      • 10+ styles in a box
      • 5 attachments & accessories
      • Style Guide
      • OneClick Technology
      80mm straightener for sleek results

      80mm straightener for sleek results

      80mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.

      25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

      25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

      25mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.

      Style guide and 3 useful hair accessories for 10+ styles

      Style guide and 3 useful hair accessories for 10+ styles

      Including a style guide to create 10+ styles, 2 elastic bands for easy hairstyling and a hair loop to experiment with your style.

      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

      Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.

      Professional high heat for perfect results

      Professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Curler
        Yes
        Straightener
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Style guide
        with 10 easy to create styles
        Elastic band
        2
        Hair loop
        Yes

      • Features

        Coating of heated parts
        Ceramic
        Barrel diameter
        25  mm
        Straightener size
        30x80 mm
        Cool tip
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes
        OneClick release technology
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Styling temperature
        Up to 210°C
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heating time
        60  sec
        Cable length
        1.8 m
        Plate size
        Curler 90 mm
        Voltage
        110-240V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

