AMF870/35
Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one AirPurifier
Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and cozy air all year round, adapted to you.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 70 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.
Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(4).
Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1579 m3/h, fully customizable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort need.
Safe and soothing heating so you can stay cozy and comfortable on cooler days. With powerful PTC ceramic technology, it heats up in 3 seconds to warm you up in no time. Set your target temperature (1-37 C) and customize your warmth with 10 heater speeds or use the auto mode to heat your room efficiently with its energy-saving algorithm.
Powered by the AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Air Performer cleans the air, cools you down and heats the room when you need it. Philips' self-adapting technology with AI not only detects air quality, but also analyses your usage habits to customize purification performance while keeping noise levels and power consumption as low as possible(9).
Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real-time, immediately reacting to any increase in pollution to improve your air quality. Check your purifiers digital display or app to track ultra-fine pollutants (PM2.5), allergens, gases (VOCs and odors), temperature and humidity.
In sleep mode, it is quieter than a whisper with only 19 dB(A)(5) of noise level. Its light sensor detects when it is dark, turning the lights off automatically. In auto mode, it keeps noise levels to a minimum as it learns when it needs to perform or when it needs to be quiet.
Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses 40 W to purify the air(10), less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs when and for as long as needed, prolonging filter lifetime whilst saving energy.
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote, a smart scheduler and hands-free via Alexa and Google Home(6).
Dual Flow technology lets you adjust the device to suit your comfort needs. Set it up for direct airflow projection to cool you down or heat the room when you need it, or diffused airflow for optimal air circulation. Fully customizable with 10 speed levels, turbo, sleep and auto modes
Virtually nothing escapes VitaShield except purer, cleaner air. VitaShield technology captures aerosols, germs and particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than the smallest known virus. Tested independently by airmid healthgroup to remove H1N1 virus from the air. Also tested to remove 99.99% of HCov-E229 virus(7).
When choosing Philips, you choose for a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care and health tech. Philips Air Purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory. This Air Purifier is certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Performance
Usability
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Energy efficiency
Maintenance
Compatability
Country of Origin
