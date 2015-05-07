Home
    Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

    Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. See all benefits

      Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

      • Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
      • 165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filters
      Up to 165 m³/h CADR *: purifies rooms up to 42 m² **

      Up to 165 m³/h CADR *: purifies rooms up to 42 m² **

      The purification function is suitable for a room size of up to 42 m² **. Optimum 360° airflow intake design and high ultra-fine particle filtering efficiency drive purification performance of up to 165 m³/hr of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) *. It can effectively clean the air of a 20 m² room in 17.5 minutes.

      3-layer HEPA filtration system

      3-layer HEPA filtration system

      HEPA filtration system removes 99.95 % of particles as small as 0.003 µm ***. 3-layer system: pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. The pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair. Afterwards, the HEPA filter traps viruses, bacteria, household dust, pet dander, pollen, outdoor pollution, dust mite, mold spores, smoke and other allergens and pollutants. Finally, the activated carbon filter removes harmful gases and unpleasant odors.

      Air quality sensor, temperature and filter status

      Air quality sensor, temperature and filter status

      Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 µm and displays it in real- time with both numerical and color-coded feedback. The color bar provides a visual indication of the indoor air high quality, ranging from blue (good), purple (fair), pink (poor) to red (very poor). The real-time display also shows indoor temperature and filter change alert.

      Refreshes - clean refreshing air

      Refreshes - clean refreshing air

      Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms experiencing warmer temperatures more comfortable. The fan mode only blows out purified air, ensuring you breathe and enjoy clean and refreshing air at home.

      Warms - pure and cozy warm air

      Warms - pure and cozy warm air

      Ceramic element heats up the air in just 3 seconds to deal with cooler environments quickly. The heater mode only blows out purified air, letting you breathe and enjoy clean and cozy air at home.

      Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need

      Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need

      Adjustable 350° oscillation enables to circulate the air as you need it across the room.

      3-speed settings for purifying heater and fan modes

      3-speed settings for purifying heater and fan modes

      Choose from 3-speed fan levels: 7.5 W, 15 W and 25 W or 3-speed heat levels: 1250 W, 1500 W and 2200 W. It always delivers purified air in any setting, so you enjoy and breathe pure and clean air.

      3-level setting for lights display, including sleep mode

      3-level setting for lights display, including sleep mode

      3-level setting for lights display. Fully lit option displays a light ring to indicate heater or fan mode and the air quality sensor. Partially lit option shows only the air quality sensor. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.

      Bladeless design for added safety

      Bladeless design for added safety

      Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades, providing added safety.

      Easy operation with magnetic remote controller

      Easy operation with magnetic remote controller

      Magnetic remote control provides simple operation and returns easily to the dock in the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle) *
        165 m³/h
        Suitable purification area **
        42 m²
        Particle filtration ***
        99.95 % (0.003 µm)
        Virus filtration level ****
        98.5 %
        Bacteria filtration level*****
        99 %
        Recommended filter life ******
        24 months
        Sound level
        47-61 dB(A)

      • Features

        Air quality sensor
        Particle (PM2.5)
        Air quality feedback
        Numerical and Color-coded
        360° purification
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Auto-off timer
        Yes
        Child safety lock
        Yes
        User interface
        Yes

      • Filtration layers

        Activated carbon
        Yes
        HEPA filter
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Contents

        3-in-1 Air Purifier
        Yes
        Integrated filter
        Yes
        Remote control
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Metallic Black
        Control panel type
        Touch
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Display
        LED screen

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        3-speed fan setting
        7.5-15-25 W
        3-level heat setting
        1250 W-1500 W-2200 W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.9  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        7.2  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        25 cm x 25 cm X 59  cm
        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        31 cm x 30 cm x 64  cm

      • Replacement

        Replacement filter:
        FYM220/30

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          • CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
          • * 42 m² room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • * * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
          • * * * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
          • * * * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency).
          • * * * * From the air that passes through the filter, tested by a third party lab in 30 m³ chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus Albus 8032 as testing bacteria).
          • * * * * * Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.