2 year warranty
Discontinued
AMF220/95
Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime
Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. It heats you in winter and cools you in summer, continually cleaning the air – removing 99.95% of particles as small as the smallest known virus with its HEPA filtration system.
Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filters
The purification function is suitable for a room size of up to 42 m² **. Optimum 360° airflow intake design and high ultra-fine particle filtering efficiency drive purification performance of up to 165 m³/hr of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) *. It can effectively clean the air of a 20 m² room in 17.5 minutes.
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than smallest known virus***, removing bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, odors, gases, aerosols and other pollutants.
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 µm and displays it in real- time with both numerical and color-coded feedback. The color bar provides a visual indication of the indoor air high quality, ranging from blue (good), purple (fair), pink (poor) to red (very poor). The real-time display also shows indoor temperature and filter change alert.
CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products.
If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
42 m² room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
* Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
* * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test at Airmid Health group Ltd., result after 40 minutes, with appliance in max mode, in a 28.5 m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
* * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency).
* * * From the air that passes through the filter, tested by a third party lab in 30 m³ chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus Albus 8032 as testing bacteria).
* * * * Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.