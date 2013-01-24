Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um
Philips’ new air purifier Series 800 - a small yet effective device, that can bring clean air to your home. It senses harmful particles smaller than even PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* in a compact way. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.95% of particles that passes through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses. Removes aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses from the air which passes through the filter. It sanitizes the air by removing up to 99.9% of viruses from the air*, making sure you breathe clean air always.
4-step color indication for real-time air quality ranging from blue (good) to red (poor), gives reassurance about the air quality in your home.
Effective purification result, with 3D air circulation, clean a room of 20 m2 in less than 16 minutes*.
Intelligent auto purification mode, powered by professional grade sensor, automatically sense, and react to even slightest change in the air.
In sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep, as low as 35db(A)*. Perfect for using in bedroom or baby room.
Compact size, easily fits in every place in your home. Suitable for a room size of 49 m2.*
