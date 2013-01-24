Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

4K UHD LED Smart TV

58PUT7605/56
  • 4K UHD LED Smart TV 4K UHD LED Smart TV 4K UHD LED Smart TV
    -{discount-value}

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    58PUT7605/56

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant.. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant.. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant.. See all benefits

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant.. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all 4k-ultra-hd

      4K UHD LED Smart TV

      with P5 Perfect Picture Engine

      • 146 cm (58")
      • HDR 10+
      • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

      4K UHD LED TV. Rich color, beautiful detail.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Interactive TV
        meWatch Red Button

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2,Single band
        • Bluetooth 4.2
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Bluetooth works with headphone
        • Bluetooth works with soundbar
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI
        Number of CVBS
        1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Bass Enhancement
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1425  mm
        Box height
        880  mm
        Box depth
        160  mm
        Set Width
        1289  mm
        Set Height
        759  mm
        Set Depth
        85.5  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1289  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        777.8  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        256  mm
        Product weight
        14.7  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        15  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.8  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.