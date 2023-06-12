2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT7428/56
Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This Philips 4K TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu
126 cm (50") Philips Smart LED TV
Supports major HDR formats
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
Google TV™
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)