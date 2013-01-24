Home
    Enjoy great TV. Simply. This Philips smart TV delivers a picture so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant. Sound is crisp and clear. The SAPHI dashboard gives you instant access to the content you love. See all benefits

    Enjoy great TV. Simply. This Philips smart TV delivers a picture so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant. Sound is crisp and clear. The SAPHI dashboard gives you instant access to the content you love. See all benefits

    Enjoy great TV. Simply. This Philips smart TV delivers a picture so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant. Sound is crisp and clear. The SAPHI dashboard gives you instant access to the content you love. See all benefits

    Enjoy great TV. Simply. This Philips smart TV delivers a picture so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant. Sound is crisp and clear. The SAPHI dashboard gives you instant access to the content you love. See all benefits

      4K UHD LED Smart TV

      with Pixel Precise UHD

      • 108 cm (43")
      • HDR 10+
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      HDR10+ supported. See more of what the director intended.

      Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

      4K UHD LED TV. Rich color, beautiful detail.

      With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

      Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Smooth motion, noticeable depth.

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones-every time, and from any source.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • Ultra Resolution
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+
        • Dolby Vision

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Youtube
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        HEVC support
        Yes
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2,Single band
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI
        Number of CVBS
        1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Bass Enhancement
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1070.0  mm
        Box height
        650  mm
        Box depth
        140.0  mm
        Set Width
        972.7  mm
        Set Height
        568.3  mm
        Set Depth
        84  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        972.7  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        584.8  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        222.3  mm
        Product weight
        7.8  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        8  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.6  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.