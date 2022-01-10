2 year warranty
Discontinued
39PHS6707/12
Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV.
98cm (39")
Dolby Atmos sound
Android TV
Delight in everything you watch with a Philips HD LED TV. The TV's processing engine optimizes picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colors, and smooth motion. You get lively viewing experience every time.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Philips Android TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars, which reproduce depth as well as height. You'll experience virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com