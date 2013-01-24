Home
  Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.
    Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.

    Watch. Play. Enjoy. This HD Philips TV puts you right in the heart of the action with a pin-sharp picture and crisp sound. The SAPHI dashboard gives you easy access to content, and the low input lag via HDMI is ideal for gaming. See all benefits

      Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.

      HD LED | Saphi TV

      • 80 cm (32")
      • LED TV
      • HDR 10
      • Pixel Plus HD
      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      One-button access to a clear icon-based menu.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

      Philips TV Collection. Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

      Pixel Plus HD. Sharp images, no matter what the source.

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you are streaming online or watching cable TV, you will enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.

      Great for gaming. Less than 20 ms input lag via HDMI.

      Great picture quality for gaming. Low 20ms input lag via HDMI connection. Enhence your gaming experience. Immerse yourself in the game. Because of better visibility in the dark scenes, and better refresh rates.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        • up to FHD 1920x1080@60Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • up to FHD 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Antenna IEC75
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Wireless connections
        Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band

      • Smart TV Features

        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Advance - Shift
        • Wide screen
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • VP9
        • HEVC 265@FHD
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Off mode power consumption
        0  W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        12W
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Night mode
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dynamic Surround
        Speaker configuration
        2x6W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        798  mm
        Box height
        520  mm
        Box depth
        133  mm
        Set Width
        731.8  mm
        Set Height
        435.3  mm
        Set Depth
        81.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        731.8  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        452.8  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        175.9  mm
        Product weight
        4.2  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        4.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.1  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        100 x 100 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.