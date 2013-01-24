Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

288P6LJEB/89
  • Precise detail and clarity Precise detail and clarity Precise detail and clarity
    -{discount-value}

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    288P6LJEB/89

    Precise detail and clarity

    See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    Precise detail and clarity

    See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price. See all benefits

    Precise detail and clarity

    See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

    Precise detail and clarity

    See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all office-monitors

      Precise detail and clarity

      with UltraClear 4K UHD Resolution

      • P Line
      • 28" (71.1 cm)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      SmartResponse 1ms refresh for fast gaming

      SmartResponse 1ms refresh for fast gaming

      SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

      SmartErgoBase for better ergonomics

      SmartErgoBase for better ergonomics

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long workday; cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

      MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

      Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

      HDMI for quick digital connection

      HDMI for quick digital connection

      Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

      The Philips monitor, thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows for users with greatly different heights to use the monitor in their preferred angle and height settings, helping them reduce fatigue and strain.

      Calibrated for vivid and true colors

      Experience vivid and true color images. With over one billion colors, your images look exactly as you saw them without visual abnormalities and gradations.

      MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

      With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smart phone charging

      Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys 5.0 gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard significantly reducing data transfer time saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard allowing you to use the large capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures you don't have to wait anymore for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backward compatible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        28 inch / 71.1 cm
        Effective viewing area
        620.93 (H) x 341.28 (V)
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        SmartResponse (typical)
        1 ms (Gray to Gray)
        Brightness
        300  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1,000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000 :1
        Pixel pitch
        0.16 x 0.16 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 99 kHz (H) for VGA, DVI, HDMI-MHL / 30 - 160 kHz (H) for DisplayPort, Analog: 56 ~ 80Hz (V) / Digital: 23 ~ 80Hz (V)
        MHL
        1080P @ 60Hz
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        USB
        • USB 2.0 x 2
        • USB 3.0x2 (1 w/fast charging)*
        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-Dual Link (digital, HDCP)
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI (2.0) - MHL x 1
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        MultiView
        • PIP/PBP mode
        • 2x devices
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Multiview
        • User
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        150  mm
        Pivot
        90 degree
        Swivel
        -65/65  degree
        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        30 W (typ.)
        On mode
        25.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with AC switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        659 x 573 x 273  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        659 x 395 x 49  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        782 x 497 x 224  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        8.05  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        5.25  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        11.95  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post consumer recycled plastic
        65%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • cETLus
        • BSMI
        • CU-EAC
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • EPA
        • PSB
        • WEEE
        • C-tick
        • UKRAINIAN
        • CECP
        • VCCI
        • KCC
        • PSE
        • KC
        • ICES-003
        • E-standby
        • J-MOSS

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
          • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
          • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
          • Requires minimum graphics to support UHD resolution at 60Hz, for minimum requirements please consult your graphics vendor.
          • Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.