2 year warranty
Discontinued
288P6LJEB/89
Precise detail and clarity
See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price.
P Line
28" (71.1 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Experience vivid and true color images. With over one billion colors, your images look exactly as you saw them without visual abnormalities and gradations.
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
Requires minimum graphics to support UHD resolution at 60Hz, for minimum requirements please consult your graphics vendor.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.