Search terms

EN
AR
  • Premium Hygienic Remote Control Premium Hygienic Remote Control Premium Hygienic Remote Control
    -{discount-value}

    Professional TV

    22AV2226A/00

    Premium Hygienic Remote Control

    Remote control with push-to-talk function for using Google Assistant on Android powered Philips Professional TV. Dedicated buttons provide faster access to more content. Anti-microbial plastic and cavity-free surface makes it easy to clean.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Professional TV

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Premium Hygienic Remote Control

    With support for Google Assistant™.

    • Remote Control

    Hygienic, anti-microbial and cavity-free

    The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes this hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.

    Super long battery life

    Free your staff from additional workload doing in-room interventions to change batteries. 2 AA alkaline batteries ensure very long battery life, up to 5 years.

    Netflix button for instant access

    A dedicated Netflix button provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

    YouTube button for quick access

    A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

    Cast button for easy streaming

    A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .

    Push-to-talk support for Google Assistant™

    Control your TV with your voice at a push of a button. Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favourite songs, get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. Just use the dedicated button on the remote and talk to the built-in microphone.

    Multi-RC settings memory

    Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

    Low-battery detection

    When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

    Lockable battery compartment

    The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

    Technical Specifications

    • Battery

      Type
      2xAA (Not Included)

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      215 x 46 x 23 mm
      Product dimension (WxDxH) inch
      8.46 x 1.81 x 0.91  inch
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.