A Philips clothes steamer is simple to set up, and it heats up quickly. Whether it’s a rumpled blouse or crumpled trousers, our steamers make it easy to iron your suit in seconds.
From summer dresses to statement jackets, all our clothes steamers are kind to delicate fabrics. And they’re powerful enough to refresh thicker materials like wool too.
From couches to curtains, our garment steamers aren’t just good to clothes. Gentle enough for delicates, and a great way to refresh thicker fabrics, a Philips steamer is indispensable around the house.
Philips garment steamers do more than simply smooth creases. The hot steam can kill bacteria and remove unwanted odors of food or cigarettes.
A silk blouse, a pleated skirt, a cashmere sweater, or a thick wool suit jacket: steaming is an incredibly efficient way to smooth out or refresh clothes, including those that are difficult to iron. Our garment steamers are ideal for:
o yesss! Truly deserves, I'm using it & it Faaaantaasssstic.
Thanks Philips for this product ...I have a wonderful one