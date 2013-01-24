Home
Steam&Go

Handheld garment steamer

GC320/27
  • Quick crease removal with the power of steam Quick crease removal with the power of steam Quick crease removal with the power of steam
    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. See all benefits

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. See all benefits

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. See all benefits

    This handheld garment steamer is ideal for last moment touch-ups and difficult to iron clothes. Easy to use and quick, it is the perfect addition to your iron. See all benefits

      Ideal for delicate clothes and travel

      • 1200 W
      • Steam-on-demand
      • Brush
      • Storage bag
      No ironing board needed

      By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling.

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Exclusive storage bag for easy storage

      Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after usage or to take along with you during your travels.

      Fast heat up time

      The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Brush
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Heat up time
        less than 1  min
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Storage solution
        Storage bag
        Water tank capacity
        60  ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        Up to 24  g/min
        Power
        1200  W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        38 x 12 x 15  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2  cm
        Weight of iron
        0.66  kg

            • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.