If your Philips Vacuum has a bag, then you need to take into account the following cleaning tips for its filters:

• Motor protection filter:

The motor protection filter is located behind the dust bag. If you remove the dust bag holder with the dust bag, you will see the motor protection filter.

This filter needs to be replaced once a year. It cannot be washed.

• Exhaust filter:

The exhaust filter is located on the back (or at the bottom in some cases) of your Philips vacuum, behind a removable grille.

This filter needs to be replaced once a year. It cannot be washed.