MG3710/13 Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face
Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1, Face

MG3710/13

How do I replace the attachments of my Philips Groomer?

Your Philips Groomers, Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmers may come with a lot of different attachments. Find out here how to replace and use these attachments.

 

Click-on cutting element

The cutting element is the main unit of your Philips Groomer. It has short, sharp edges and is used to give you a fast and clean trim.

To remove the cutting unit from the body of your groomer, check if there is a release button on the body of your groomer. If yes, press the button to detach the unit. 

If the groomer does not have a release button, then place a finger under the teeth of the cutting unit and pull it upwards to take it off. To reattach it, first insert its bottom part in the body of the groomer and then push in the teeth part until you hear a click. Do not force the attachment in, as this may damage the device.

If you are having difficulty attaching it, check if there is something stuck inside the body, and try cleaning it with a small brush or cotton bud.
Philips Groomer click-on comb

Cutting units with legs

Some cutting units have long legs on the side. To remove these type of attachments, hold them from both sides and pull them off the appliance. To reattach them, push them back in the slot, until you hear a click. 
Philips Groomer cutting unit with legs

Combs with legs

Trimming combs can be added on top of the cutting unit of your Philips Groomer. These can be used to clip the hair on your head or trim your beard to a certain length.
 
Removing these types of combs is easy. Just pull them off the body of your groomer. To attach the comb gently slide it down on top of your cutting element, so that the legs fit in the designated slots at the side.
Philips Groomer combs with legs

Click-on comb

To remove the comb from the cutting element, carefully pull its back part off the appliance and then slide it off the cutting element. To attach any type of guard onto a cutting element, slide the front part of the guard onto the teeth of the cutting element. Then push down the center of the guard with your fingers or the palm of your hand.

Watch the video below to see how to use our latest Philips Beard Trimmer Prestige with unique built-in comb. Keep in mind that depending on the model type, the features on the shaver will vary.
Click-on Comb
Play Pause

Combs for Philips Kids' Hair Clippers

The Philips Kid's Hair Clippers have a different way to replace the trimming comb. You have to push the comb backwards from one side until it completely comes off. 

To attach this comb, make sure the side with the desired hair length points upwards. Start by fitting on side of the comb in the clipper's body. Then push the other side also in and press to hear a click. 
Philips Kids' Hair Clippers combs

Shaving foil

Some Philips Groomers come with a shaving foil, which can be used to comfortably shave body hair. 

To remove the shaving foil, pull it off the shaver head. Be careful that you hold the shaving foil by its edges as the middle part can be very sharp. To reattach the shaving foil, snap it back on to the shaving head until you hear a click.
Philips Groomer shaving foil

Body grooming combs

Philips Body Groomers come with a special comb, which is specially designed to be used on your body. To remove the comb carefully pull the back part off the appliance and then remove it from the shaving unit or push it off upwards.

To attach this comb, snap it on to the shaving foil.

Keep in mind that the attachments may vary based on the model of trimmer or clipper you are using. Always check the user manual for detailed instructions or contact us. 
Philips Body Groomer combs

Nose trimming attachments

Philips MultiGroomers which come with a nose trimmer attachment can also be easily removed and attached. 
To take off the trimming head, firmly grip the handle of your device and turn it clockwise, until its aligned with a small indication point(^). Then just pull the attachment off. 
To attach the trimming head, place it on the handle and turn it until the indicators arrows on the body and attachment are aligned. 
 
Nose trimming attachments

