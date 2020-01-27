Meet the
Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time
Philips Airfryer 3000 Series Dual Basket
Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to RapidAir Technology.
No more burning or undercooking. Our unique design optimizes heat circulation not only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food everytime.
Times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals.
Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.
Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals.
No more checking or guessing.
With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.
Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 1.5 kg of brussels sprouts or a 1.5kg chicken in just one basket.
Yes, you can easily synchronize the cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.
The product dimension (W x H x D) is 38.3 x 44.4 x 31.4 cm.
Yes, feel free to use only the right, the left, or both baskets as you want.
Yes, both the detachable plate and basket are dishwasher-safe for easy and convenient cleaning.
No, you don't need to preheat the airfryer.
Yes, both the plate and the basket have a coating that nothing sticks to.
