Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed

In-office whitening treatment

DIS578/01
Zoom
  • A whiter smile today A whiter smile today A whiter smile today
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed In-office whitening treatment

    DIS578/01

    A whiter smile today

    With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, you can achieve your maximum whitest smile with just one 45-minute treatment by your dental professional. No wonder Philips Zoom is the #1 most requested professional whitening brand. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed In-office whitening treatment

    A whiter smile today

    With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, you can achieve your maximum whitest smile with just one 45-minute treatment by your dental professional. No wonder Philips Zoom is the #1 most requested professional whitening brand. See all benefits

    A whiter smile today

    With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, you can achieve your maximum whitest smile with just one 45-minute treatment by your dental professional. No wonder Philips Zoom is the #1 most requested professional whitening brand. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed In-office whitening treatment

    A whiter smile today

    With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed, you can achieve your maximum whitest smile with just one 45-minute treatment by your dental professional. No wonder Philips Zoom is the #1 most requested professional whitening brand. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all zoom-whitespeed

      A whiter smile today

      Professional light-activated whitening treatment

      • WhiteSpeed Accelerator

      Your maximum whitest smile

      Why wait for results when you can have whiter teeth now? With Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp, you can achieve your whitest smile in just one 45 minute visit to your dentist’s office.

      Light-activated technology for powerful whitening

      Unlike many other systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed uses a proprietary LED light to accelerate whitening for maximum results in minimal time.

      Recommended and administered by your dental professional

      Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed is administered by your dental professional, so you know it’s the best, healthiest option for your teeth.

      Proven safe and effective on teeth and gums

      Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp is backed by studies that have shown it is safe and effective for your teeth and gums. 95% of patients surveyed agree Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp produces excellent results.*

      Adjustable intensity settings

      Unlike some other whitening systems, Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed has adjustable intensity settings and can be customized to eliminate sensitivity to maximize your comfort. In fact, over 90% of people surveyed experienced little to no sensitivity with Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp.

      14 million smiles and counting****

      The Philips Zoom WhiteSpeed lamp is part of the popular Philips Zoom whitening family, the #1 patient-requested professional whitening brand that’s been trusted by over 14 million people already****. In fact, Zoom WhiteSpeed has a 96% patient satisfaction rate; results based on a 500 person U.S. study*. It also comes from the same creators of popular brands you know and love, including Philips Sonicare and BreathRx, and was designed to help improve the health of your smile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Clinically proven
        up to 8 shades in 45 min*****
        Maximum whitening
        ***
        Professional
        Single 45 min office visit

      • Proven safe

        Sensitivity management
        Adjustable light intensity
        Safe
        Little to no sensitivity

      • Optional Maintenance Kit

        On-going maintenance
        Custom take-home tray
        DayWhite or NiteWhite
        Single syringe take-home gel
        Sensitivity management
        Single syringe Relief ACP

      • Ingredients

        Hydrogen Peroxide
        25%

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Survey of US patients
          • *Not all products may be available in all countries, please contact your local Philips representative for a full list of Philips Zoom products.