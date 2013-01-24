Home
SmartPath upgrades
Stay ahead with Philips SmartPath

Keep your equipment up-to-date with SmartPath Upgrades

 

The healthcare industry is under tremendous pressure to hold costs down while delivering exceptional patient care. As a result, there is a clear trend toward keeping and maintaining existing medical equipment.

 

Discover our portfolio of upgrades and trade-ins that can extend the life of your equipment. Whether it’s image guided therapy, magnetic resonance, computed tomography, radiography, ultrasound, or advanced visualization through IntelliSpace Portal, SmartPath can help keep your imaging systems up-to-date.

 

SmartPath allows you to upgrade to the latest Philips technology in a practical, cost-effective way and maintain your long-term success. It’s comparable to buying new.
Keep pace with rapidly changing technology. Add functionality, and enhance workflow, dose management and image quality with equipment you already have. Watch the animation

SmartPath enables you to…

Optimize

Keep equipment up-to-date. Maintain high quality performance over the long term through regular and ongoing updates and improvements
Enhance

Add functionality. Enhance or expand your clinical capabilities and workflow efficiency and adopt new ways of working. Attract more patients and qualified staff and open doors to new service lines/revenue streams.
Transform

Extend lifetime of equipment. Transform your facility with next generation solutions that may reduce disruption, through an easy and economical upgrade path.
Trade-in

Trade-in outdated systems. Replace your current system with a new or refurbished system at attractive financial terms.

Doing more with less

I think it’s fair to say the whole healthcare environment has to do more for less. There is no area where there is truly booming healthcare.”

Dr. Guy Lloyd, Consultant cardiologist

Barts Heart Centre, London, UK

A true lifecycle solution Video

A true lifecycle solution

We are moving away from simply replacing medical equipment after five or ten years, towards putting together packages or programs taking into account future developments including updates, upgrades and partial technology replacements.”

Prof. Dr. Winfried A. Willinek, MD, Chairman, Department of radiology, Neuroradiology, Sonography and Nuclear Medicine

Krankenhaus der Barmherzigen, Brüder Trier, Germany

Attractive financial options

 

When your equipment is aging and reaching its ‘end-of-life’, you must make a decision about upgrading or replacing. Philips offers you attractive financial options when you make that choice.

 

If you decide to upgrade, you can add the upgrade to your current lease/financing contract or start a new one for the upgrade only. Alternately, we can buy your system and lease it back to you with the latest upgrades included. And if you want to replace your equipment with a new system, you can trade in your old system at attractive terms.

 

Our financing experts offer tailor-made financing solutions to meet your individual upgrade requirements. We give you the choices you need to manage your return on investment and capital budgets.
