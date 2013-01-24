Operational Intelligence Insights

Search terms
Charting the growth of virtual care modes, new patient behaviors and the opportunity for out of hospital care.
Read how new urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated change in all sectors, including healthcare. A focus on diagnostics innovation represents the fast start opportunity to structurally embed out of hospital care and enable a significant leap forward in patient-centric, future forward care.
This thought-provoking article explores how to create modern healthcare systems that are both fit for purpose and purpose-full, and how to innovatively balance the clinical with the commercial to deliver better care.
In this insightful article Stephanie Holden, Director for Philips Services and Solutions UK&I offers her tips on how hospitals can partner to share the risks and rewards by creating a vendor neutral, strategic technology management plan.
Explore if a positive mindset is the missing factor in achieving the Quadruple Aim in healthcare.
Learn how an innovated approach to governance can influence and improve operational culture, fast track operational efficiencies and create trusted, strategic partnerships
Enterprise-wide cybersecurity
In this quick read feature, we explore the must knows and must-deploys for managing healthcare cybersecurity as a COO or C-suite leader, pose the key questions all COOs need to be asking themselves and outline top tips for preventing a healthcare data breaches and cybersecurity threats.
Critical data, end-to-end security
Within the complex, transforming healthcare system, there is a highly specific area of cybersecurity that goes beyond the arena of IT and demands specific health systems expertise. Read about this rapidly evolving, highly regulated and vital niche and why it’s key to operational effectiveness.
Addressing the need and opportunities for continuing education among healthcare professionals
Find out why the shift to value based care starts with valuing and investing in healthcare’s greatest cost and also its greatest resource; its people, by ensuring continuous learning and development opportunities fit for the modern era.
Creating your hospital’s new organizational learning ecosystem
Discover why healthcare transformation involves a significant reinvestment in its workforce to provide reimagined knowledge, processes and technological support required to develop the emerging enduring capabilities necessary for Healthcare 4.0.
