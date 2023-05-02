Our vendor agnostic, multi-modality maintenance, lifecycle management and performance services are completely customizable and designed to help solve and cost effectively manage your imaging and biomedical asset needs. Simplify data and insight gathering, drive operational excellence, asset management, cybersecurity and enhance staff and patient experience across the enterprise.
We provide:
Manage and maintain your assets while achieving predictable cost savings
Over 28 years of innovative multi-vendor service expertise and enterprise asset management
As Philips continually invests in technologies and resources designed to deliver OEM quality service for both Philips and non-Philips equipment, all services ensure that you achieve lower costs, standardize on quality service performance, and partner with a trusted advisor. This includes:
Philips Multi-Vendor Services provides you with quality, service, expert technical assistance and certified parts for your Philips and non-Philips systems – all from a single source to greatly reduce the complexity of managing multiple original equipment manufacturers, insurance providers and third party service organizations.
Keeping imaging systems and biomedical equipment in peak performance is key. And yet managing multiple original equipment manufacturers, insurance providers and third party service organizations can make staying on top of service requirements a complex, costly and time consuming process. Opting for one collaborative partner offers multiple benefits as well as continuous improvement.
We offer flexible financing options tailored to suit your operational goals.
