Search terms

EN
AR
New

CT Pulmo Auto Results

CT Pulmo Auto Results is an AI-based automated image analysis application

Find similar products

An AI-based automated image analysis application that identifies several radiological findings in chest CT (e.g., consolidation and ground glass opacity) to support the management of adult patients with suspected of diagnosed COVID-19 pneumonia.

Contact & support
  • CT Pulmo Auto Results are not intended to replace the interpretation of the diagnostic image. Not available for sale in the USA​. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.​

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.