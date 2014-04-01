Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

|Pumping mode
|Vacuum levels
|What’s in the pack
1x breast pump expression unit (including 1x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
1x motor unit including tubing & connecting cap
1x newborn flow teat
1x hygiene cover for cushion
1x sealing disc for breast milk storage
1x power adapter
1x spare diaphragm
1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
1x day breastpad sample pack
1x night breastpad sample pack
|Materials
Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel,Natural bottle.
Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve,newborn flow teat TPE: sealing disc Entirely BPA free
|Dimensions
Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
Motor unit: Total height: 6.8cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Totaldepth: 10.4cm
|Cleaning
|Assembly
|Instructions of use
|Warranty
|Available spare parts
Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit
Hygiene cover for cushion, battery lid on motor unit