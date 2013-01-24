By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By combining leading telehealth technologies that monitor and educate, with a transformed clinical model that unites former factionalized care team members, the eIAC program brings a concentration of effort to the small number of patients that utilize the majority of your system’s resources and funds.
Program features and services
Advanced algorithms
The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.
Behavioral science foundation²
The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.
Clinical and operational support and training
The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.
Platform for effective care collaboration
Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.
Advanced algorithms
The eIAC program leverages Philips’ proprietary algorithms to select actionable patient populations for whom a coaching-focused ambulatory care model can make a significant impact. The eIAC program accounts for the dynamic nature of your patient populations and adapts to each patient‘s status to provide that you are proactively managing today’s highest-cost patients and making the most effective use of your resources.
Behavioral science foundation²
The platform and program are highly tailorable, so that care plans can be personalized to each patient's current behavior and readiness for change. Communications are tailored based on precise patient phenotyping. Behavioral science theory has been employed to shape eIAC program care experiences, providing the greatest chance of patient acceptance and adoption of proper self-care behaviors.
Clinical and operational support and training
The comprehensive eIAC program provides detailed designs and workflows that are underpinned by a technology platform that helps you rapidly stand up and scale your program. The Philips team is there at every step to provide you with the support and training required to start on the right path, grow you program and realize the clinical and financial outcomes you seek.
Platform for effective care collaboration
Complex patients require a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians and specialists. The eIAC program provides a platform for cross-functional care teams to collaborate in real-time on their highest-cost patients; and track and manage the physiological and psycho-social risk factors that might increase the chances of a hospital readmission.
1.Dahl, D., Khurana MD, H. (2015). Impact of an intensive ambulatory program on both financial and clinical outcomes in Banner Health. Unpublished internal study.
2. Debra Lieberman, Ph.D., Consultant, Evidence-Based Strategies for Improving Home Telehealth Educational Videos Users’ Health Behaviors,(2015)
3. Department of Health and Human Services, AHRQ, The Concentration and Persistence in the Level of Health Expenditures over Time: Estimates for the U.S. Population, 2008-2009
