InnoSpire Mini

Provides fast, effective treatment
The SideStream Plus reusable nebulizer provides fast, effective treatment and can be used to effectively deliver most commonly prescribed aerosol medications.
The Sidestream Plus breath-enhanced reusable nebulizer features an easy-action inspiratory valve that opens on inspiration to boost medication delivery and closes on exhalation, preserving medication and reducing waste. 1 Significantly less pressure is needed to open the inspiratory valve, making it ideal for weak breathers, such as pediatric and elderly patients.