FlexVision is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen available in 55''/58''/65'' sizes[1], allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.
All you need in plain sight
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
See more detail
Enjoy comfort and control
Customize viewing layouts
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
See more detail
Enjoy comfort and control
Customize viewing layouts
