Search terms

EN
AR

FlexVision

Flexible viewing display screen

Find similar products

FlexVision is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen available in 55''/58''/65'' sizes[1], allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.

Contact & support
Features
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight

All you need in plain sight

The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.

All you need in plain sight

All you need in plain sight
The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.

All you need in plain sight

The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.
Click here for more information
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight

All you need in plain sight

The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside
Click here for more information
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside
See more detail
See more detail

See more detail

Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.

See more detail

See more detail
Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.

See more detail

Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.
Click here for more information
See more detail
See more detail

See more detail

Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control

Enjoy comfort and control

You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.

Enjoy comfort and control

Enjoy comfort and control
You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.

Enjoy comfort and control

You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.
Click here for more information
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control

Enjoy comfort and control

You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts

Customize viewing layouts

Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.

Customize viewing layouts

Customize viewing layouts
Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.

Customize viewing layouts

Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.
Click here for more information
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts

Customize viewing layouts

Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.
  • All you need in plain sight
  • FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
  • See more detail
  • Enjoy comfort and control
See all features
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight

All you need in plain sight

The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.

All you need in plain sight

All you need in plain sight
The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.

All you need in plain sight

The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.
Click here for more information
All you need in plain sight
All you need in plain sight

All you need in plain sight

The FlexVision is a full-color, adaptable LCD display. View images from 8 video sources (Philips and third party systems) at the same time - in the size you want. Each image is arranged on screen to suit your personal preference and procedure. Up to 20 video sources in total can be supported.
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside
Click here for more information
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"
FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside
See more detail
See more detail

See more detail

Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.

See more detail

See more detail
Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.

See more detail

Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.
Click here for more information
See more detail
See more detail

See more detail

Use SuperZoom and XperHD to visualize excellent details of challenging anatomy. SuperZoom scales an image from 32% to as much as 420% with zero degradation in quality. XperHD high-definition viewing allows for sharp and crisp clinical images at full size. Distal vessels, tortuous vasculature, lesion morphology and more become clear for all team members.
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control

Enjoy comfort and control

You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.

Enjoy comfort and control

Enjoy comfort and control
You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.

Enjoy comfort and control

You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.
Click here for more information
Enjoy comfort and control
Enjoy comfort and control

Enjoy comfort and control

You can call up the most relevant information, place the screen in the ideal location near your imaging system, at the exact moment you need it, and at the best size for review, with just a touch of the touch screen module. Every critical image takes a dominant position immediately upon request, for effortless viewing.
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts

Customize viewing layouts

Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.

Customize viewing layouts

Customize viewing layouts
Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.

Customize viewing layouts

Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.
Click here for more information
Customize viewing layouts
Customize viewing layouts

Customize viewing layouts

Choose from 24 different preset screen layouts for different procedures. Or create your own layout by procedure that fits your personal preferences. Select the sources, position and size to be displayed and call up your layout with a single click.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. The available FlexVision monitor size depends on the system configuration.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.