Intellivue MX800 Mounting solution

Intellivue MX800 Datex-Ohmeda Aisys

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a GE Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MX800: GE Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Vent Arm Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mount for G5; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for Mounting AGM or G5.

