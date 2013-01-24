Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX G1/G5 Stack Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about an option available to mount the EGM Gas Monitor above an MP90 CPU.

Contact us
Features
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU || 1
EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

EGM: Stack Mount Over MP90 CPU

GCX p/n: AG-0019-40 Kit includes: Bracket for mounting EGM above MP90 CPU; compatible with Philips quick-release Table Top Mount Adapter; hardware for mounting MP90 CPU to table or surface is sold separately.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand