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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM20, FM30, FM40 and FM50 Cart
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM20, FM30, FM40 and FM50 Cart
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM40 and FM50 Avalon FM20, FM30, FM40 and FM50 Cart
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the mounting solutions available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution Avalon FM20, FM30, FM40 and FM50 Cart
(1.08 MB)
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Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30/40/50: Cart*
Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30/40/50: Cart*
M2740A C02 Cart Mount Kit Includes**: FM20/30/40/50 Cart; FM20/30 Adapter for Cart; FM40/50 CamLock rails.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution Avalon FM20, FM30, FM40 and FM50 Cart
PDF
|
1.08 MB
Disclaimer
*Not included M2740A C03 CamLock kit
**Not included M2740A #U01 Avalon CTS kit
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