Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the Fix Mounting upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MP20-70 monitors.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand