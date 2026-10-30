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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the option available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine
(200.09 KB)
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Philips IntelliVue MP40/50 Heinen+Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine Mounting kit
Features
Philips IntelliVue MP40/50 Heinen+Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine Mounting kit
H + L kits: 0208550 und 0060505 Kits Include: Mounting solution; adapter for Anesthesia Machine.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution Heinen + Loewenstein leonplus Anesthesia Machine
PDF
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200.09 KB
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