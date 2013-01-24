Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.

Contact us

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
Finish
  • Arctic white
Max. load
  • 10 kg / 22 lbs

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand