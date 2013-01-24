Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Heartstart Accessories

Heartstart MRx - Data Card and Tray

Accessories

Find similar products

Reusable data card and tray for HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator

Contact us

Media Gallery

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart MRx
Use with Philips Supplies
  • HeartStart MRx
Unit of Measure
  • ea
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand