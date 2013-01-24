Wee Thumbie Preemie pacifier

The Wee Thumbie, for hospital use only, is the first pacifier designed expressly for use by very low birth weight babies. It is modeled after the size & shape of the preemie thumb to facilitate sucking behaviors normally learned in utero.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The uniquely-shaped nipple of the Wee Thumbie helps to keep the pacifier in the baby’s mouth. Its smaller-sized perioral guard keeps the pacifier centered and allows space for oral and nasal tubing.
Sized appropriately
Sized appropriately to help soothe
Combined with Sweet-Ease Natural, the original 24% sucrose solution packaged in translucent, cups or 2 mL vials, these pacifiers can help calm and soothe distressed babies. Once the baby is breast or bottle feeding, he or she should transition to the Wee Soothie (in the hospital) or the Soothie (for home use) pacifiers.
*WARNING – This Pacifier Is For A Premature Baby (gestation age 30 weeks or less). Use Of This Product Beyond The Recommended Age Could Pose a Choking Risk. Please Consult With Your Physician.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.