EC5 ID-Module

EC5

ID-Module

The EC5 is a device identification module and port for connecting external medical devices with IntelliBridge EC10.

Features
Automatic Connection

Device Detection and Driver Selection

Together with the IntelliBridge EC5 ID module, the IntelliBridge EC10 module and EC10 Interface Board support automatic device detection and driver selection (plug and play).

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015

