CT Protocol Manager allows you to manage and standardize CT scanner protocols without interrupting workflow. This central protocol repository allows for remote viewing, editing, distributing and approving protocols in connected scanners.
Review protocols generated at the CT scanner and either accept changes or send protocols for revision through CT Protocol Manager.
*This product is not commercially available for sale in the USA
