The Alice 6 LDE system provides your busy lab with the base set of channels needed to meet AASM standards ,while allowing staff to focus more on patients and less on equipment. Use the Alice 6 LDE system to provide routine PSGs efficiently.
Integrated RIP driver reduces connections
Easy-to-use head box for more comfort and less effort
Patent-pending chin EMG technology for advanced monitoring
Simple architecture reduces cables
OmniLab integration reduces clutter
Sleepware G3 diagnostic software expands capabilities
|Referential
|
|Max storage rate
|
|Digital Philips Respironics therapy device interface
|
|Total channels
|
|Pulse oximetry
|
|Aux inputs/DC inputs
|
|Body position
|
|effort (chest/abdominal)
|
|Snore
|
|Signal resolution/bit
|
|Pulse transit time
|
|light sensor
|
|Bedside display
|
|Dedicated EMG
|
|Flow
|
|ECG
|
|EXG channels
|
|Max sampling rate
|
|Electrode interface
|
|Automatic chin referencing
|
|Connectivity
|
|Actimeter inputs
|
|Battery
|
|Video
|
|Warranty
|
|Internal memory/data storage
|
|Audio
|
