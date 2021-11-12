Philips Clinical Insights Manager is a service-oriented, end-to-end solution that allows hospitals to synthesize high-fidelity clinical data. It combines storage and aggregation of data with tools that allow you to query, filter and sort it so you can transform this information into valuable insights that help you achieve your clinical healthcare goals.
Clinical Insights Manager includes Philips Alarm Insights Manager,
a web-based application that provides deeper insights into the
overall alarm status through an interactive and intuitive dashboard. It can help you identify actionable insights into alarm system quality to combat alarm fatigue, improve alarm accuracy and establish and share best practices. It also lets you assess alarm burden and management over hours, days, weeks, or months, by clinic or unit, or by patient/alarm type and severity. It allows you to create and set benchmarks for continuous improvements, and to prepare both standard and ad-hoc alarm reports.
Let us help you move forward
Clinical Insights Manager comes with a range of IT and clinical services. Available IT services include support for implementation, data governance and data migration for Data Warehouse Connect customers. Our clinical services, meanwhile, allow you to improve context-based alarm management, sentinel event analysis and build algorithms for predictive analytics.
Intuitive, in-depth insights
Clinical Insights Manager offers long-term storage for time-stamped high-fidelity physiological and alarm data from your monitoring system, along with relevant clinical context information from other systems. Philips Clinical Insights Manager Viewer delivers easy web access to your data for review, search and extraction. The captured data includes comprehensive patient information such as demographics, waveforms, numerics and alarms in one intuitive view. The data is manipulated to allow for development of your algorithms, help support your initiatives and enhance your overall clinical process.
Unlock the value of your data
Our team of analysts, IT specialists and data scientists can support your team in understanding the available data, how it can be leveraged and what reports are possible, for example, to simplify workflows. Together, we can unlock your data and put it to work.
Research & quality improvement
Research & quality improvement
The Clinical Insights Manager package includes support for both research and quality improvement initiatives to address your specific key performance indicators (KPIs) that are instrumental to success. The Clinical Insights Manager viewer provides easy access to your data over the web for review, search and extraction while Alarm Insights Manager provides deeper insight on overall alarm status and alarm load, assisting with initiatives to reduce alarm fatigue, increase staff satisfaction and aid your staff in focusing on important and critical alarms.
