If your Philips espresso machine is showing a warning light and it is not turning off, please refer to the image below to find the solutions.
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the water tank is almost empty or the water tank is not in place.
To fix this, remove the water tank and fill it to the Max with water. Makes sure that the water tank is pushed far enough into the machine until the light goes off.
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the coffee grounds container is full and needs to be emptied.
To fix this, make sure the machine is switched ON while emptying the coffee grounds container. Remove the drip tray and empty the coffee grounds container. Place everything back into the machine.
If this warning light is on, it indicates either the coffee grounds container/drip tray is not placed correctly or that the service door is open.
To fix this, place back the coffee grounds container and drip tray, and make sure they are in the correct position. Remove the water tank and make sure the service door is closed.
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the brew group is not in place, not correctly placed, or is blocked.
To fix this, please follow the steps below:
Note: In case you found dry coffee powder in the coffee grounds container, the brew group was overfilled with ground coffee and dispensed it. When using pre-ground coffee, use one filled coffee spoon with pre-ground coffee, and strike off the top.
If this warning light is on, it indicates that there is some air trapped inside the machine. To release the air from the machine, follow the steps below:
If this does not solve the problem, follow these steps below:
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the AquaClean water filter needs to be placed/replaced, and activated.
For detailed step-by-step instructions on how to install and activate the AquaClean filter, please refer to the user manual or watch our video tutorial below.
If this warning light is on, it indicates that you need to descale your machine.
For detailed step-by-step instructions on how to descale your machine, please refer to the user manual or watch our video tutorial below.
If all warning lights are flashing, it indicates that you need to reset your machine. To do this, follow the steps below:
Note: If the lights continues to flash, the machine could be overheated. Switch the machine OFF, wait 30 minutes and switch ON again. If the lights are still flashing, contact the Consumer Care Center in your country.