If the frothing quality of the milk from your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine is less than expected try our tips to solve this issue yourself.
Milk temperature can affect the frothing quality. We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam.
To prevent air from being drawn and to ensure a perfect frothing result, it is important that you use enough milk. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.
Different types of milk can result in a different amount of foam and quality. We recommend you to use one of the following milk types: