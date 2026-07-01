A not fully-charged toothbrush battery might need more power to make the toothbrush vibrate. We recommend charging it for at least 24 hours. You can always leave your toothbrush on the charger to avoid this from happening again.



If you have not used your toothbrush for a month or more, your battery may have run out. Place the handle on the charger. The battery is charging, but it might take a few minutes for the battery indicator to light up. We recommend that you charge your toothbrush for at least 24 hours.

